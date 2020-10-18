Fast News

An Israeli and Bahraini government delegation will formally sign a joint deal to officially establish diplomatic relations at a special ceremony on Sunday evening in Manama.

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Israel and Bahrain will officially establish diplomatic relations on Sunday at a ceremony in Manama.

A visiting delegation from Israel and officials in Bahrain will sign a "joint communique (that) is the establishment of full diplomatic relations," an Israel official in Manama told reporters on Sunday.

Once the text is signed at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, Israel and Bahrain will be free to open embassies in each other's countries, the official said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab states to agree to normalise ties with Israel, following Egypt's peace deal with Israel in 1979 and a 1994 pact with Jordan.

Palestinians have condemned the Gulf deals with Israel as "a stab in the back" for their aspirations to establish an independent state.

Israeli parliament backs UAE normalisation deal

A few weeks back, Israel's parliament voted in favour of normalisation of ties with the UAE after a marathon debate with over 100 speeches lasting more than eight hours.

A total of 80 lawmakers voted to approve the US-brokered agreement, with 13 from the Arab-led Joint List against.

"This historic agreement... will bring us closer to other countries in the region to sign other peace agreements," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said Israel had contact recently with another country in the region for the first time, but did not reveal which one.

The US-brokered deal with the UAE was formalised at a special White House ceremony on September 15.

The Gulf agreements were condemned by the Palestinians as a "betrayal", and broke with years of Arab League policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US administration is trying to broker similar deals with other Arab states.

Source: AFP