Protest were called to reject crippling Israeli blockade and seek reconstruction of besieged Gaza after recent 11-day Israeli aggression in May.

Funeral ceremony held at Jabaliya Refugee Camp in northern Gaza for Osama Khalid Adaeej who died of wounds after Israeli forces shot at protesters last week, in Gaza on August 25, 2021. (AA)

At least 20 Palestinian protesters have been wounded after the Israeli army fired on them near the security fence in besieged Gaza, medical sources and witnesses said, but the protest was more muted than a weekend demonstration that left dozens wounded.

Paramedics transported demonstrators who were wounded by live bullets and suffocated by tear gas canisters during a protest march on Wednesday called by the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian political groups.

The protest were called to reject the Israeli siege, and call for the reconstruction of Gaza after the recent 11-day Israeli aggression in May, which Palestinian armed factions name "The Battle of the Sword of Jerusalem".

"The popular activities will continue until the siege imposed on Gaza is lifted," Muhammad al Hindi, a leading figure of the Islamic Jihad group, said in a speech at the protest.

Crippling blockade

Meanwhile, the Palestinian factions in Gaza announced they have sent a message through Egypt to Israel on the latest escalation.

More than two million Palestinians are living in blockaded Gaza.

They suffer from very poor living conditions as a result of the continuous Israeli blockade imposed on the coastal enclave since 2006.

Egypt to open crossing

Egypt will open the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza in one direction for three days on Thursday to allow stranded Palestinians to return back to the tiny coastal enclave, two security sources said on Wednesday.

Egyptian goods and aid will be allowed into the Gaza too, the sources added.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Hamas government in Gaza said that Egyptian authorities notified it of the opening of the crossing in one direction on Thursday.

Egypt closed the crossing on Monday until further notice, security sources said, saying the closure was for security reasons following an escalation of hostilities on Saturday between Israel and Hamas.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies