A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli border policeman holding a Palestinian man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away.

An Israeli border police officer aims a weapon during a scuffle between Palestinians and Israeli settlers in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on November 19, 2022. — FILE (Reuters)

An Israeli officer shot a Palestinian man dead in the occupied West Bank, an incident which the Palestinians denounced as an execution.

The man had allegedly stabbed and lightly wounded a border policeman, a statement by Israeli border police said on Friday, after which another officer overpowered him. The man then fought with the officer and tried to snatch his rifle before the officer shot him dead, the statement added.

A video circulating on social media, however, showed an Israeli border policeman holding a Palestinian man in a head-lock by a road as two other men try to wrestle him away. The Palestinian man then attempts to set himself free before the officer pulls out a handgun and shoots him several times as he falls to the ground.

The video, taken from a distance as vehicles cross the frame, does not show what had transpired prior and whether the man had been holding a knife or any other weapon before it was filmed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed his death. However, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it was tantamount to an execution meant to escalate already spiralling violence in the territory.

Jenin camp raid

A day earlier, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during an incursion into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement: "Two young men, Muhammad Ayman al Saadi, 26, and Naim Jamal Zubaidi, 27, were killed by the Israeli occupation on Thursday during its aggression on the Jenin camp."

Israeli forces stormed the camp and surrounded a house, which led to clashes with the Palestinians, local sources said.

Witnesses added that the raid lasted for about 90 minutes.

