Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service says 53 people were wounded in clashes with police in the mosque and elsewhere in occupied Jerusalem, including 23 who were hospitalised.

Israeli forces enter Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, wounding Muslim worshippers with stun grenades on May 7, 2021. (AA)

Israeli police have attacked Muslim worshippers inside the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem's Old City as weeks-long tensions between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem soared again.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said 53 people were wounded in Friday's clashes with police there and elsewhere in Jerusalem, including 23 who were hospitalised.

It said most were wounded in the face and eyes by rubber-coated bullets and shrapnel from stun grenades.

The clashes were the latest in a deadly day that saw Israeli forces shoot and kill two Palestinians after three men allegedly opened fire on an Israeli base in the occupied West Bank.

Protests over possible evictions

Protests erupted when Israeli police deployed heavily as Muslims were performing evening prayers at Al Aqsa during the holy month of Ramadan.

Israeli police closed gates leading to Al Aqsa inside the walled Old City.

Dozens of Palestinians in an occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Israeli illegal settlers, and Palestinian protesters have clashed with Israeli police in the city on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The unrest has drawn attention from across the region, with neighbouring Jordan warning Israel against further "provocative" steps, and Iran seizing on the sensitivities around Jerusalem and encouraging the violence.

Some 70,000 worshippers attended the final Friday prayers of Ramadan at Al Aqsa, the Islamic endowment that oversees the site said.

Thousands protested afterwards, waving the green flags of Hamas and chanting pro-Hamas slogans before dispersing peacefully.

Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for more violence in the coming days.

In recent days, protesters have scuffled with police and illegal settlers over the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Several Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah have been embroiled in a long-running legal battle with Israeli settler groups trying to acquire property in the neighbourhood north of the Old City.

Israeli annexation

Israel captured East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza — territories the Palestinians want for their future state — in the 1967 Mideast war.

Israel annexed and occupied East Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and views the entire city as its capital.

The Palestinians view East Jerusalem — which includes major holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims — as their capital, and its fate is one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.

Neighbouring Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1994 and is the custodian of Al Aqsa, weighed in on Friday, saying "Israel's continuation of its illegal practices and provocative steps" in the city is a "dangerous game."

“Building and expanding settlements, confiscating lands, demolishing homes and deporting Palestinians from their homes are illegal practices that perpetuate the occupation and undermine the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace, which is a regional and international necessity," Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi tweeted.

US says 'critical' to de-escalate Jerusalem tensions

Meanwhile, the United States called for de-escalation in occupied East Jerusalem, and warned against carrying out a threatened eviction of Palestinian families that has sent tensions soaring.

"We're deeply concerned about the heightened tensions in Jerusalem," said deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

She said it was "critical" to "de-escalate tensions" and avoid any unilateral steps that could worsen the situation –– such as "evictions, settlement activity and demolition."

Porter said the State Department was concerned in particular about the "potential eviction of Palestinian families in Silwan neighbourhood and Sheikh Jarrah," two areas of east Jerusalem where tensions have been running high.

She noted that some Palestinian families targeted for eviction have "lived in their home for generations."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies