The US and its allies accuse Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections are held this year and avoid UN-supervised voting as called for by the UNSC.

Syrian Constitutional Committee Co-Chair Hadi al Bahra from the opposition, arrives for the fourth session of the committee at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, November 30, 2020. (Reuters)

Delegations from Syrian regime, opposition and civil society have begun a new round of meetings in Geneva aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country.

The fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee came days after UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that many subjects have been discussed for more than a year and it’s now time for the committee to ensure that “the meetings are better organised and more focused.”

Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighbouring countries.

“I believe that we need to ensure that the committee begins to move from 'preparing’ a constitutional reform to 'drafting’ one, as it is mandated to do,” Pedersen said last week.

The United States and several Western allies have accused Syria’s regime leader Bashar al Assad of deliberately delaying the drafting of a new constitution to waste time until presidential elections are held this year and avoid UN-supervised voting as called for by the UN Security Council.

According to Syria’s elections law, presidential elections are scheduled to take place between April 16 and May 16, at least 90 days before Assad’s seven-year term expires. Assad has been in power since 2000.

At a Russian-hosted Syrian peace conference in January 2018, an agreement was reached to form a 150-member committee to draft a new constitution, which took until September 2019. A 45-member committee known as the “Small Body” started its meetings in Geneva on Monday.

Monday’s meeting involved 15 people from each delegation and was taking place amid measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

