Palestine's Ministry of Health releases latest figures after 11-day Israeli assault showing at least 41 children and 25 women were brutally in Gaza.

A man walks with a flashlight as he searches for valuables from the debris of a destroyed building, May 30, 2021, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. (AP)

Israel has killed 19 Palestinian families during its 11-day bombardment of the Gaza.

Palestine's Health Ministry on Sunday released new figures that showed 41 children and 25 women were also killed by the brutal assault from land, air and sea on the impoverished enclave.

Here are some of the families that were killed, according to the ministry:

Twenty one members of the Al-Kawlak family were killed by Israel's onslaught, including eight children and six women.

The Abu Auf family lost nine members, including a child and five women.

Six members of al-Tanani family, including four children and a woman, were also killed.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza and West Bank since May 10 killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left behind a trail of destruction.

In Gaza, a total of at least 255 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children and 39 women, and more than 1,900 others injured.

Health centres, media offices, as well as schools were among the structures targeted during 11-days of constant bombardment.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered truce, which took effect in the early hours of May 21.

We want to demolish the prison walls, not simply to improve the inmates' conditions.

Arab League welcomes UN commission

The Arab League on Sunday welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s resolution to create an international commission to investigate Israel’s violations against the Palestinians.

In a statement, the Cairo-based Arab League said the resolution comes “in the light of the [Israeli] ethnic cleansing in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Silwan neighborhood, and the aggression on Gaza”.

Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League assistant secretary-general, said the resolution “reflects the willingness of the international community to stand for their responsibilities towards what the Palestinian people are facing of massacres and violations.”

Abu Ali called for accelerating the formation of the inquiry commission and piling pressure on Israel not to hinder its work.

Human rights violations

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution that calls for the urgent creation of an international independent investigation commission to probe Israel’s human rights violations during its attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories since April 13.

The commission will investigate “all alleged violations of international humanitarian law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability, and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial, or religious identity,” it added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies