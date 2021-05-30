Fast News

Instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett was caught sharing fake news in a recent social media video.

While trying to justify Israel killing innocent women and children in Gaza, the politician made wild accusations by claiming that Gaza political party Hamas, had been using the Al Shifa Hospital as its base.

Embarrassingly, instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, he used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.

He went on to propagate false information by claiming that Hamas were using hospitals, schools and buildings that house foreign press offices as its bases, an accusation that has been debunked as false by a number of respected western NGOs, including the UN.

In the video, Bennett, tries, but fails in his attempt to respond to celebrity titans, Bella Hadid, Trevor Noah and John Oliver who criticised Israel for killing innocent civilians.

Bennett also posted the same video on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, treated hundreds of people injured by Israel's ruthless air strikes that pummeled civilian neighbourhood for 11 days in May.

Social media responds

It did not stop there as thousands pointed out the blatant lies in the video.

Here are some tweets:

Fact-check: Former defence minister of Israel Naftali Bennett @naftalibennett uses picture of Islamabad’s Shifa international and said it’s hiding terrorist .. sir we know @ShifaCares as healthcare facility not a terrorist haven.. Hope your other “facts” are not as fabricated . pic.twitter.com/cYyuyjKJNj — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) May 21, 2021

You are an idiot Mr Terrorist Bennett spreading false information. Shifa Hospital is located in Islamabad, Pakistan not in Gaza. Shame on you which unfortunately you don't have...!!!#WeStandWithPalestine#israelisaterroristcountry — Khawaja Khalique (@kskhawaja) May 23, 2021

Deffence Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett showing international Shifa Hospital Islamabad as Hamas Head Quarters..

He is an idiot and elephant shit.. pic.twitter.com/pZtFAZmI7R — Lord of virgo's pti (@Danishcane) May 22, 2021

Shifa International Hospitals Ltd. of Pakistan should offer a mental assylum facility for the Israel's Former Defence Minister, who has single handedly turned Shifa Hospital, Pakistan into Hamas Headquarters, Palestine.

Naftali Bennett, who were a part of Israel's cabinet as Defe pic.twitter.com/MONeitklfv — Dr Arif (@DrArif03954507) May 23, 2021

#Palestine #Gaza #pakistan

Former Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett claimed that Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza is where Hamas is stationed to carry out operations against Israel.

In this video you will know where Al-Shifa Hospital is located and the credibility of its claims pic.twitter.com/scpVp0QxlS — ꀤꎭꍏꀸ ꎭꀎꁅꃅꀎ꒒ (@ImadMughul) May 24, 2021

This hospital is in Pakistan, not in Gaza😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cfCt2BSndX — WaحeeD Khaن🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@waheedkhan228) May 24, 2021

The part at 0:23 is incorrect information and misrepresentation. The image shown of Shifa Hospital is in fact in Islamabad and not in Gaza. Please find below attached the images. Please verify before you post. With power there comes responsibility. pic.twitter.com/M6lgWKzqSl — Yumna (@YumnaDar) May 21, 2021

