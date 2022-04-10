Fast News

Palestinian sources said 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. (AFP)

Eleven Palestinians have been injured in fresh Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said five Palestinians were injured by live fire and two others by shrapnel, while one suffered gas inhalation in Sunday's raids that targeted the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Jericho.

Palestinian sources said 21 people were detained by Israeli forces, including 15 in the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin.

An Israeli military statement said eight suspects were apprehended and weapons confiscated during an operation in Ya’abd.

The raids came a day after Israeli forces shot dead a member of Islamic Jihad group during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

READ MORE: Palestinian shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank raid

READ MORE: Shooter kills, wounds several in Israel's Tel Aviv

Source: AA