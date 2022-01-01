Fast News

The strike targeted a civilian settlement in Idlib province, leaving at least two people dead and 10 others injured.

About 2 million Syrians have been displaced in Idlib, many living in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps. (Archive photo) (Reuters)

Two civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in a Russian air strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, an opposition-held area where a truce is supposed to be in place.

Sources in the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) said that two civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed in the attack early on Saturday, which hit a civilian settlement in the village of Nehrulabyad.

"The air strike was carried out by a Russian warplane that took off from Hmeymim Air Base in rural Latakia in western Syria," said the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory.

Injured people were taken to nearby hospitals by civil defense teams.

Russia started the year 2022 by bombing different areas in NW #Syria. Its air forces attacked the vicinity of Idlib city,#Kansafra & #Jadida in Idlib besides its artilleries targeted #Kafr_Taal village, west of Aleppo. #WhiteHelmets responded and didn't record any casualties. — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) December 31, 2021

In May 2017, Turkiye, Russia, and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib as part of the Astana meetings related to the Syrian crisis.

However, it was only after Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5, 2020 to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians that effective de-escalation took place, with the exception of sporadic shelling by the regime and other forces.

Source: AA