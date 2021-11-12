Fast News

The Moscow-Damascus alliance often carries out indiscriminate attacks on the heavily populated city of Idlib in Northern Syria, and are accused of violating international humanitarian law on several accounts.

Russia and Syrian regime's attacks cause internal displacement which many of civilians seeking a shelter in opposition held province Idlib. (İzzeddin İdilbi / AA)

Russian airstrikes have killed five members of a family in Syria’s opposition held region Idlib.

Thursday’s bombings targeted a farm in the country’s north western province, leaving three children dead, a Syrian opposition aircraft observatory says.

Russian warplanes also carried out airstrikes in the area, with refugee camps concentrated in the town of Maarrat Misrin in northern Idlib, according to the observatory.

The Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) reported that five others were also injured by the Russian warplanes.

Violation of humanitarian law

Moscow, along with Damascus, regularly carries out indiscriminate attacks on Syria’s Idlib with a population of 4 million, and is accused of violating international humanitarian law.

Amnesty International has reported that Russia conducted unlawful attacks in alliance with Syria’s Assad regime.

On at least 15 instances, Russia and China have blocked UN resolutions against atrocities in Syria due to their veto power in the Security Council, says a UK based human rights watchdog.

In May 2017, Turkey, Russia, and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings on the Syrian crisis.

However, it was only after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5 2020, to end the hostilities and attacks on civilians through a new truce in Idlib, that effective de-escalation took place. Sporadic shelling by the regime and other forces still occurs however.

