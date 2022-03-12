Fast News

Saudi Arabia has executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency announced the executions on Saturday, saying it included 73 Saudis, seven Yemenis and one Syrian.

Those who are executed were “convicted of various crimes, including the murdering of innocent men, women and children,” it reported.

“The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left a large number of civilians and law enforcement officers dead,” the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The kingdom will continue to take a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the entire world,” the report added.

It did not say how the prisoners were executed, though death-row inmates typically are beheaded in Saudi Arabia.

International criticism

The executions drew immediate international criticism.

“The world should know by now that when Mohammed Bin Salman promises reform, bloodshed is bound to follow,” said Soraya Bauwens, the deputy director of Reprieve, a London-based advocacy group.

It wasn't clear why the kingdom choose Saturday for the executions, though they came as much of the world's attention remained focused on Russia's attacks in Ukraine.

In addition, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a trip to Saudi Arabia next week over oil prices.

The number of death penalty cases being carried out in Saudi Arabia had dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, though the kingdom continued to behead convicts under King Salman and his assertive son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

