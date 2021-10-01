Fast News

A civil defence worker inspects a damage house after shelling hit the town of Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province, Syria, July 3, 2021. (AP)

A Syrian woman was killed and five other people injured in shelling by Bashar al Assad’s regime forces in northwestern Syria, civil defence sources have said.

The regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign militant groups, who were based in the Maarrat al Numan district of Idlib province, shelled the Jisr al Shughur district and numerous villages in the area, sources said.

The injured include an infant and a woman in a refugee camp in the Betinte village, they added.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

