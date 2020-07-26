Fast News

At least five killed and 12 others wounded in IED blast carried by PKK/YPG terrorists in Ras al Ayn town near Turkey's border, Turkish Defence Ministry says.

Turkey says the YPG/PKK group is targeting innocent civilians to disrupt the peaceful environment in the Operation Peace Spring area. (AFP Archive)

A bomb attack by PKK/YPG terror group has killed at least five civilians and wounded nearly 12 others in northeastern Syria, while Turkey "neutralised" three militants of the group in the same region.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said on Sunday that an IED planted by PKK/YPG terrorists exploded in Ras al Ayn's city centre, near the Turkish border, resulting in civilian fatalities.

The ministry said the PKK/YPG is targeting innocent civilians to disrupt the peace in the Operation Peace Spring area.

Ras al Ayn was liberated from PKK/YPG terrorists last October as part of Turkey's Peace Spring military campaign.

The operation was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, and aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.



Turkey 'neutralises' YPG/PKK terrorists

Also on Sunday, Turkish security forces "neutralised" at least three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the country's southern border, the Defence Ministry said.

"Our heroic commandos, who take all kinds of measures in the region, neutralised three PKK/YPG terrorists preventing another attempt to attack," the ministry said on Twitter.

Operations in border

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Humanitarian aid sent to Idlib

Several non-governmental organisations in Turkey sent eight trucks of food and clothing to the Idlib countryside in Syria.

The materials containing flour, shoes, and clothes were loaded on the vehicles on the Syrian side and transferred to the Idlib countryside.

The aid will be distributed to help families staying in tents near the border with Turkey.

Idlib is Syria's last big rebel bastion, where a regime army offensive uprooted around a million people earlier this year.

Idlib has long been under siege by Assad forces and its allies, and previous ceasefires for the region were plagued by violations.

Turkey has worked to protect the local civilian population as well as rid the wider region of terrorist elements.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions are internally displaced. More than 400,000 people have been killed in the conflict since 2011.

