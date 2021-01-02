Fast News

Three civilians, including two children, are dead and 12 others wounded from detonation of explosive-laden vehicles in northern Syria.

Three civilians, including two children, injured from detonation of bomb-laden vehicle in a vegetable market in Ras al Ayn district in the north of Syria on January 2, 2020. (AA)

At least three civilians, including two children, have been killed and 12 others injured in two bomb attacks in northern Syria, local security sources said.

An explosives-laden vehicle was detonated at a marketplace in Ras al Ayn district, near the Turkey-Syria border on Saturday.

Another car bomb explosion took place near a bakery in the town of Jindires in Syria’s northwestern Afrin district, killing one civilian and injuring eight others.

Those suffering from injuries were taken to a hospital, and a fire sparked by the bomb blast was extinguished by firefighters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but The Syrian National Army and local security forces believe the YPG/PKK groups to be responsible.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Turkey 'neutralises' over two dozen terrorists in Syria's north

Operation Peace Spring

Ras al Ayn was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists on October 12, 2019 as part of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

It was launched to secure Turkey's borders by eliminating the terror group from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The terror group, however, continue attacks in Ras al Ayn, and the nearby city of Tal Abyad, despite their withdrawal from the border area following negotiations between the US and Turkey on October 17, 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

READ MORE: Turkey: Bomb blast in Syria's north kills many civilians

Source: AA