The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced 40 days of mourning with flags at half-mast, with work suspended in the public and private sector for the first three days.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as UAE president in November 2004. (AFP)

The President of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has passed away at age 73, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The country will observe a 40-day period of mourning and a three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector beginning on Friday, the UAE’s Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced.

Sheikh Khalifa took over as UAE president in November 2004, succeeding his father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies