American forces responded to attacks on two sites in Syria, destroying a couple of vehicles and equipment that was used to launch rockets, says US military's Central Command.

US attack helicopters have struck several targets used by Iran-backed militants to fire rockets at bases housing American troops in northeastern Syria, the US military's Central Command said.

"US forces responded today to rocket attacks at two sites in Syria, destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets," Centcom, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two or three suspected militants responsible for one of the attacks were killed, Centcom added.

Three US service members sustained "minor injuries" when several rockets hit both the Conoco and Green Village bases in Deir Ezzor, a strategic, oil-rich province bordering Iraq, on Wednesday.

The bases are run by the YPG/PKK-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, allies of the United States and other coalition partners that are maintaining a mission against the remnants of Daesh.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its almost 40-year terror campaign against the NATO ally Turkish state, more than 40,000 people have been killed. Türkiye, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

The latest exchange of fire underscored soaring military tensions even amid diplomatic efforts between Tehran and the West to try to save Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

'US seeks no conflict with Iran'

The strike comes a day after another US attack targeted facilities Washington said were used by Iran-backed militias in northeast Syria.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people," the Centcom statement said.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Daesh, partnering with YPG/PKK. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

Iran-backed militias established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of its regime leader Bashar al Assad during Syria's civil war.

