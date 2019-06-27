Europe is currently in the throes of a heatwave that is expected to get even worse with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius today. Here are some of the images of how Europeans are dealing with the heat.

Europe is once again experiencing a surging heatwave conjuring up unfortunate memories of August 2003, when searing temperatures overwhelmed hospitals and led the deaths of at least 35,000 people, mostly the elderly.

This year, meteorologists have pinned the blame on a blast of hot air from the Sahara.

Hospitals across the continent have been put on high alert and authorities have issued warnings for people to stay hydrated and out of the sun, particularly children and the elderly.

The previous heatwave lasted over two weeks but this one, luckily, is expected to cool down by early next week.

People cool off on the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), a public art piece on the quay of the Garonne river as France prepares to swelter in record high June temperatures, in Bordeaux, France June 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 26, 2019. (Reuters)

In Iceland horse is sprayed with water at a stud in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot and sunny Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Hot temperatures are expected all over Europe. (AP)

People relax next to a fountain on a square on a hot summer day in Cologne, Germany, June 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Girls cool-off in a fountain in downtown Milan, Italy, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 C (104 F) in some parts of Europe over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa. (AP)

People sit in the shade under a bridge in the center of Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. More than half of France was placed on an orange alert for intense heat Monday _ the second-highest level on the scale _ as very hot temperatures were predicted across continental Europe this week. (AP)