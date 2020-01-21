Fast News

Camps in Syria have been crippled by heavy rainfall and cold weather, making life harder for displaced Syrian families.

Displaced civilians in the Syrian city of Idlib are facing the brunt of the harsh winter in nylon tents across numerous makeshift camps.

This winter, heavy rainfall has flooded farms, olive groves and flat land, the kind of areas where displaced people have been seeking refuge.

The majority of these camps have been formed nearer to the Turkish border, and further away from Idlib city centre.

The recent onslaught from the Syrian regime and its Russian ally in areas like Marat al Numan have triggered a new wave of displaced people in mass numbers.

The forced movement of civilians has made it hard for humanitarian organisations to provide shelter and basic necessities for newly established camps.

More than 80 percent of those who are displaced are women and children.

In 2019 over 400 children had been killed in Idlib and surrounding areas. This year at least 27 have been killed so far.

TRT World and TRT Arabi have exclusively visited some of the camps in northwestern Syria.

These pictures portray how the civilians living in Diaa Two camp in Syria’s Sarmada town are spending the winter.

Dhia Two camp is less than a year old.

Aerial footage of Diaa Two camp shows the extent of the muddy conditions in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRT Arabi / TRTWorld)

A portrait of Ward, a displaced 7-year-old Syrian girl from the outskirts of Hama, who is now living in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Children in Diaa Two camp carry rocks to muddy areas near their tent in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A child is seen walking with his boots covered in mud at Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A tent is seen surrounded by floodwaters at Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (TRTWorld)

Meryem is an 8-year-old child who fled from Marat al Numan after regime allied forces attacked her neighbourhood. She's now living at Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A young girl watches on as her friend struggles to walk through muddy waters in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Two commuters are seen riding a motorcycle through troubled roads in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A young girl walks by floodwater in Diaa Two camp where rainwater has mixed with camp sewage disposal, Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (TRTWorld)

Aerial view of Diaa Two camp shows tents lined up next to each other, Sarmada Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

A young boy stares into the distance over floodwaters near tents at Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRTWorld)

Source: TRT World