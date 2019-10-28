Insight

Demonstrations were organised from Chile to Iraq where dozens killed and wounded over the weekend.

A demonstrator gestures near a burning barricade, during anti-government protests, in Concepcion, Chile October 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Millions of people around the world have been taking part in unrelated but similarly motivated demonstrations across the world.

A common theme running through out them was anger at political corruption, as well as wealth disparity.

In some countries, protests have been running for months and have turned violent. This was the case in states, such as Iraq, Chile and Hong Kong, whereas in places like Lebanon and Spain, things have been relatively peaceful

Chile

Around a million Chileans flooded the streets to call for reforms to the country's social and economic model.

Amid mass protest in South American nation, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday added a major cabinet reshuffle to a growing list of reforms.

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Chile's state economic model in Valparaiso, Chile October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

A demonstrator runs with a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Demonstrators wave a Mapuche flag during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 26, 2019. (Reuters)

A masked demonstrator holds up a Chilean flag during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago, Chile October 25, 2019. (Reuters)

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqi demonstrations stood fast in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

At least 74 Iraqis were killed on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces and militia groups in a second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government. About 231 people have been killed in October.

A demonstrator holds the Iraqi flag during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

A demonstrator wears a mask, as they take part in a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (Hashid Shaabi) are seen at a march during the funeral of members of Shi'ite group Asaib Ahl al-Haq, who were killed when protesters attacked the group's office during anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq October 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Hong Kong

Protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs on Sunday, while Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets to disperse thousands.

A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister toward anti-government demonstrators during a protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

A demonstrator tries to catch a tear gas canister to riot police during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong, China October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

A woman receives medical attention during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong's tourism district of Tsim Sha Tsui, China October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Spain

Around 80,000 supporters of Spanish unity organised a rally in Barcelona to call for co-existence in Catalonia and ending separatism.

The rally came a day after the huge protest against jailing Catalan leaders where 350,000 people marched against Spanish authority.

Supporters of Spanish unity attend a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Opposition leader Pablo Casado greets supporters during a demonstration to call for co-existence in Catalonia and an end to separatism, in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Lebanon

Protesters in Lebanon formed a human chain across the country as they voiced anger against political leaders blamed for corruption and steering the country toward economic collapse.

Demonstrators form a human chain during ongoing anti-government protests in Beirut, Lebanon, October 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Demonstrators walk near burning tires in Tripoli, Lebanon October 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Source: TRT World