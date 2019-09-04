Here are the photos making the news during the past few days. They show Vladimir Putin meeting Narendra Modi, Britain's PM Johnson after suffering a major parliamentary defeat over Brexit, and a joyous Grigor Dimitrov after defeating Roger Federer.

Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called for the United States to drop his country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

The request came as Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup. which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate.

Meanwhile, the 76th Venice Film Festival was underway with star-studded screenings and parties. And Ben & Jerry's, the US ice cream makers, announced a new flavor, Justice Remix'd, to "spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system".

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is driven away from the Houses of Parliament after attending an emergency debate on a no-deal Brexit in London on September 3, 2019. Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major parliamentary defeat over his Brexit strategy on Tuesday, which could delay Britain's exit from the European Union next month and force an early election. (Oli Scarff / AFP)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (L) and Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, give a joint press conference in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on September 3, 2019. Hamdok called for the United States to drop his country from its state sponsors of terrorism list, insisting it was crucial to economic revival. The United States in late 2017 lifted economic sanctions that it had imposed on Sudan in 1997, but kept the country on its "terror" blacklist along with Iran, North Korea and Syria. (AFP)

Actors Tatiana Delaunay, left, and Anders Hellstrom pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'About Endlessness' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Joel C Ryan/Invision / AP)

Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen (L) and Jerry Greenfield (R) announce a new flavour, Justice Remix'd, during a press conference with Advancement Project executive director Judith Dianis (C) September 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Ben & Jerry's launched the new flavour in conjunction with the civil rights organization, Advancement Project, to "spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system". (Win McNamee/Getty Images / AFP)

An activist for animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) holds a placard inside a water tank during a protest against the forced swim test with rodents by pharmaceutical companies, in New Delhi on September 4, 2019. (Money Sharma / AFP)

Protesters gather in Tamar Park to call for a city-wide general strike as they rally against a controversial extradition bill, near the government headquarters in Hong Kong on September 3, 2019. (Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, second from left, greets novice monks as he arrives to give a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The three-day talk, which is organized at the request of a Southeast Asian Buddhist group, will end Friday. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)

An Indian Kathakali artist prepares backstage for a performance at a cultural festival at Kalakshetra Art Village in Chennai on September 3, 2019. Kathakali is a classical dance that was created in the ancient kingdoms that now make up Kerala, a state on India's southwestern coast. (Arun Sankar / AFP)

Customers enter a Walmart store on September 03, 2019 in San Leandro, California. Walmart, America's largest retailer, announced that it will reduce the sales of gun ammunition that can be used in handguns and assault style rifles, including .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber bullets. The move comes one month after a gunman opened fire on customers at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / AFP)

The official 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar logo flashes on an electronic billboard at Times Square on September 3, 2019 in New York City. Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate by displaying it in public spaces in Doha and cities around the world Tuesday. (Angela Weiss / AFP)

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts to his win against Roger Federer of Switzerland in their Men's Singles Quarter-finals tennis match during the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2019. (Dominick Reuter / AFP)

A statue of the most famous Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is seen in the Burg garden in Vienna, Austria on September 03, 2019. The Austrian capital Vienna has retained its ranking as the world's most liveable city, according to an annual report from the Economist. (Joe Klamar / AFP)

