Fast News

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland have signed a memorandum on co-operation, paving the way of the Nordic countries' entry to NATO.

Finland and Sweden have agreed to co-operate with Türkiye in its fight against the PKK terror group and its offshoots. (AA)

Finland and Sweden have signed a trilateral memorandum with Türkiye, pledging to address Ankara’s security concerns over their stance toward the PKK and FETO terror groups to pave the way for their NATO membership.

Before the countries signed the document, Türkiye accused the Nordic countries of breaching international norms by providing sanctuary to the PKK terror group and its affiliates, and the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation).

A recent report had revealed that Sweden had been supplying weapons to the PKK terror outfit.

YPG and PYG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) is the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

The following are the commitments made on Tuesday by the Nordic nations:

End of support to terrorist groups

Finland and Sweden will not provide support to YPG/PYD, and the organisation described as FETO in Türkiye.

Finland and Sweden reject and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, in the strongest terms.

Finland and Sweden unambiguously condemn all terrorist organisations perpetrating attacks against Türkiye and express their deepest solidarity with Türkiye and the families of the victims.

Türkiye also extends its full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.

Commitment to prevent terrorist activities

Finland and Sweden confirm that the PKK is a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Finland and Sweden commit to prevent activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well as activities by individuals in affiliated and inspired groups or networks linked to these terrorist organisations.

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden have agreed to step up co-operation to prevent the activities of these terrorist groups.

Finland and Sweden reject the goals of these terrorist organisations.

READ MORE: 'Two-faced policy': PKK supporters hold demonstration in Sweden

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden sign Memorandum of Understanding after talks on sidelines of NATO Summit in Madrid pic.twitter.com/UsolaK36GW — TRT World (@trtworld) June 28, 2022

New counter-terrorism legislation

Finland and Sweden will conduct the fight against terrorism with determination, resolve and in accordance with the provisions of the relevant NATO documents and policies and will take all required steps to tighten further domestic legislation to this end.

The Nordic countries will also investigate and interdict any financing and recruitment activities of the PKK and all other terrorist organisations and their extensions, as well affiliates or inspired groups or networks.

In the memorandum, Finland also referrred to several recent amendments of its Criminal Code by which new acts have been enacted as punishable terrorist crimes.

The latest amendments entered into force on 1 January 2022, by which the scope of participation in the activity of a terrorist group has been widened.

At the same time, public incitement related to terrorist offenses was criminalised as a separate offense.

Sweden confirms that a new, tougher, Terrorist Offenses Act enters into force on July 1, and that the government is preparing further tightening of counter-terrorism legislation.

No arms embargoes between NATO Allies

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden confirm that now there are no national arms embargoes in place between them.

Sweden is changing its national regulatory framework for arms exports in relation to NATO Allies.

Finland and Sweden will ensure that their respective national regulatory frameworks for arms exports enable new commitments to Allies and reflects their status as NATO members.

In future, defense exports from Finland and Sweden will be conducted in line with Alliance solidarity and in accordance with the letter and spirit of article 3 of the Washington Treaty.

READ MORE: Why Türkiye opposes Sweden and Finland's NATO bid

“Fighting terrorism…is an obvious responsibility for all NATO allies”



NATO Chief Stoltenberg said while maintaining that NATO allies, Sweden and Finland regard PKK as a terrorist organisation



Read more: https://t.co/BbtinrUcCg pic.twitter.com/xyUXNHU8mD — TRT World (@trtworld) June 28, 2022

Pending deportation or extradition requests

The countries will establish a joint, structured dialogue and co-operation mechanism at all levels of government, including between law enforcement and intelligence agencies, to enhance co-operation on counterterrorism, organised crime and other common challenges as they so decide.

Finland and Sweden will address Türkiye’s pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly, taking into account information, evidence and intelligence provided by Türkiye and establish necessary bilateral legal frameworks to security co-operation with Türkiye, in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition.

READ MORE: Türkiye's memorandum with Sweden, Finland paves way for Nordic NATO entry

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden commit to fight disinformation and prevent their domestic laws from being abused for the benefit or promotion of terrorist organisations, including through activities that incite violence against Türkiye.

Permanent joint mechanism

Türkiye, Finland and Sweden will establish a Permanent Joint Mechanism with the participation of experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Justice, as well as Intelligence Services and Security Institutions.

The Permanent Joint Mechanism will be open for others to join.

Türkiye also confirmed its long-standing support for NATO’s Open Door policy and agrees to support at the 2022 Madrid Summit the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.

READ MORE: NATO to massively increase number of forces at high readiness

Source: TRTWorld and agencies