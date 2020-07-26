Fast News

Thousands of Muslim worshippers continue to flock to Istanbul's iconic structure, after its reopening as a mosque following a gap of almost nine decades.

Hundreds have prayed Fajr, the dawn prayer, in Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with a Friday prayer two days ago.

On Sunday morning, people flocked to the mosque while many worshippers occupied Hagia Sophia square overnight and others camped out on the streets.

It was the second Fajr prayer since the iconic structure was reopened as a mosque.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree restoring the iconic building as a mosque earlier this month, shortly after a Turkish high court ruled that the Hagia Sophia had been illegally turned into a museum nearly nine decades ago.

The iconic building served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934 and most recently, as a museum for more than eight decades. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985, during its time as a museum. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish leaders had long advocated reopening the Hagia Sophia for worship. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

In a new era for Hagia Sophia, Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate will oversee religious services at the mosque, while the Culture and Tourism Ministry will supervise restoration and conservation work. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

The architectural treasure is open to domestic and foreign tourists free of charge. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

"As a cultural heritage of all humanity, it [Hagia Sophia Mosque] is a place where people of all religions can come and visit," Erdogan has said. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

"Now, this place has returned to its roots, it was a mosque and became a mosque again. Now, I hope it will continue to serve all believers forever as a mosque, " Erdogan has said. (Belal Khaled) (TRTWorld)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies