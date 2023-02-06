Fast News

A powerful 7.4 earthquake struck Türkiye's southern provinces, killing at least 284 people across Turkish provinces and at least 230 people in Syria. Here are the latest developments:

Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake. (AA)

Monday, February 06, 2023

A major earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Türkiye and northwest Syria, killing hundreds of people as buildings collapsed and triggering a search for survivors trapped in the rubble.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117 GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras Province on Monday.

At least 284 people have died in Türkiye and 2,323 others injured, according to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

At least 237 deaths were also reported in Syria, according to regime's media citing the health ministry. At least 47 people were killed in rebel-held areas. More than 500 people were also reported injured.

The quake in Türkiye occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) and was followed by 78 aftershocks, according to Oktay, including two of magnitude 6.4 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

Here are the latest developments:

Television images showed shocked people in Türkye standing in the snow in their pyjamas, watching rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes. (AA)

0724 GMT - Egypt sends condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquake



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has offered its sincere condolences and solidarity with Türkiye and Syria on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit both countries

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its readiness to provide help in the face of the terrible earthquake catastrophe.

0729 GMT - Death toll in Türkiye jumps to 284 and 2,323 injured: Turkish Vice President

At least 284 people have been killed and 2,323 others injured in 10 provinces after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

A total of 1,710 buildings were collapsed after the earthquake, Oktay said at a news conference.

"Our President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has been following and managing the event since the moment of the earthquake," Oktay said.

He added that Hatay Airport is currently closed to flights, saying they have also closed Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep to civil flights.

0709 GMT - Israeli president offers condolences over losses in Türkiye earthquake

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has offered condolences over the loss of lives and infrastructures in the earthquake and asserted that “Israel always stands ready to assist in every way possible.”

“On behalf of the Israeli people, I am deeply saddened by the enormous disaster that has befallen Türkiye following last night's earthquake,” Herzog tweeted. “My condolences to President Erdogan and the Turkish people for the loss of life and destruction of livelihoods.”

A woman was pulled alive from the rubble of a house that was destroyed by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye’s southern provinces during the early hours of February 6. pic.twitter.com/tbvL5on4eV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0657 GMT - TRNC voices sorrow over deadly earthquake

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has sent condolences to Türkiye after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit southern and southeastern provinces of the country.

"On behalf of myself and my people, I convey my best wishes to the motherland Türkiye. Our hearts were broken. Our sadness is great," President Ersin Tatar said on Twitter.

0651 GMT - Azerbaijan voices solidarity, due to send search and rescue team to Türkiye

Azerbaijan is due to send a search and rescue team of 370 people to Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations announced.

President Ilham Aliyev said in a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Azerbaijan is "deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and destruction as a result of the severe earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaras, and felt in many parts of brotherly Türkiye."

An injured child was rescued alive from rubble in Adana after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks hit southern Türkiye on February 6, killing at least 76 people and injuring 440 others. pic.twitter.com/mrlgcQOKPG — TRT World (@trtworld) February 6, 2023

0627 GMT - Ukraine ready to provide help to 'friendly' Türkiye

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his country was ready to provide necessary assistance to "friendly" Turkish people in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"Shocked by the news about the death and injury of hundreds of people as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We are in this moment close to the friendly Turkish people, ready to provide the necessary assistance."

0613 GMT - Italy downgrades tsunami warning after earthquake

Italian authorities have downgraded a tsunami warning for southern Italy that had been raised after a major earthquake struck central Türkiye and northwest Syria.

0520 GMT - US is ready to provide 'any and all assistance'

“The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Türkiye and Syria,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance," he said, adding that President Joe Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to “assess US response options to help those most affected.”

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the government of Türkiye,” Sullivan said.

Disaster management agency AFAD on aftershocks after Kahramanmaras earthquake:



- Aftershocks felt in at least 9 provinces

- 3 x magnitude 6+

- 14 x magnitude 5+

- 34 x magnitude 4+

- In total, 66 aftershocks occurred pic.twitter.com/E4k47XQqO2 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0550 GMT - More than 110 dead in Syria in updated toll: ministry

More than 110 people have been killed in the earthquake, according to state media citing the health ministry.

"516 injuries and 111 deaths recorded in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, a local hospital told AFP news agency at least eight were killed in the northern areas — bringing the country's total to at least 119 dead.

0447 GMT - Turkish interior minister says all rescue teams mobilised

The initial quake was centred in Kahramanmaras province's Pazarcik district and affected provinces Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis, according to Türkiye's Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu.

"A 7.4 magnitude is seriously destructive," Soylu told reporters.

"At the moment, all our governors are at the head of their duties. Gendarmerie, police, Turkish Armed Forces, disaster and emergency teams, Turkish Red Crescent and search and rescue teams from all over the country are being dispatched to the region," he said.

#BREAKING: Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits southern Türkiye – AFAD pic.twitter.com/dBNKmnRhbW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 6, 2023

0216 GMT - 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4:17 am (0117GMT) and was centred in Pazarcik district. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres (4.3 miles).

The initial quake was followed by two powerful aftershocks measured at magnitude 6.4 and 6.5 that struck southeastern Gaziantep province.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies