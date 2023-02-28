Fast News

Fault movements continue shaking southern Türkiye as the country strives to deal with the aftermath of the wide-scale devastation caused by two powerful earthquakes on February 6.

As relief efforts continue for tens of thousands of people displaced by the February 6 quakes, several aftershocks have been recorded in Türkiye's southeast region rattling survivors, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tour the disaster-hit areas to reassure residents of government's help.

"In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," Erdogan vowed on Tuesday during his visit to Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the disaster.

Since the powerful twin quakes centred in the Kahramanmaras province, over 10,200 aftershocks were recorded by Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD.

Two new major earthquakes have also struck Türkiye, one of 6.4 magnitude in hard-hit Hatay province on February 20 and another of 5.6 magnitude in Malatya just on Monday, causing further destruction and fatalities.

At least 44,374 people have died in Türkiye, and 5,914 people have been reported dead in Syria, bringing the total deal toll to more than 50,000. Thousands of others were wounded.

Following are the latest updates:

1338 GMT — Turkish president vows to reconstruct quake-hit region

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to reconstruct the country's southern region in the wake of powerful earthquakes that struck earlier this month.

"With the completion of debris removal activities, we are starting the reconstruction and revival of our region," Erdogan told a press briefing in the Kahramanmaras province, where the quakes had their epicentre.

"In a few months, we are starting the construction of 309,000 houses, including village houses, throughout the earthquake zone," he added.

The president also warned the public that aftershocks are still continuing and called on them to avoid entering damaged buildings.

Turkish President Erdogan in Kahramanmaras:



- 83,000 homes & 18,000 village homes will initially be built

- New settlements will be built near mountains away from fault line

1227 GMT — Turkish firms step up production of containers to house quake survivors

The Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry has announced that it is setting up a crisis centre to coordinate relief efforts, with the initial focus being on production and supply of emergency equipment for search and rescue teams.

The priority has now shifted to manufacturing containers to provide more permanent shelter to survivors, the ministry said.

Mehmet Selcuk Yucesoy, a manager at Turkish construction firm Dorce Prefabrik, said the supply chain holds “great importance for production,” thanking the government for “removing the obstacles in … this process.”

“We have started sending 200 to 250 prefabricated temporary living shelters, and we plan to increase this figure to 1,500,” he said.

1211 GMT — Around 42,000 Syrians in Türkiye voluntarily went home since quakes: Defence chief

Around 42,000 Syrians in Türkiye have returned to their home country across the border since the earthquakes, the Turkish national defence minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking in the quake-hit Hatay province, Hulusi Akar rebuffed claims that there has been an influx of Syrian refugees to Türkiye via its southern border, calling them "untrue."

Akar said many Syrian citizens living in Türkiye are returning to their home country due to the loss of their homes and relatives.

1043 GMT — Palestinian man who helped quake victims in Türkiye killed by Israeli fire on his return

Sameh Aktash, a Palestinian who recently helped victims of quakes in Türkiye, faced his fate on returning to his country — getting killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

Aktash, 37, whose family says he "loved life and helped others in his hometown and in Türkiye, which he adored," was shot in the abdomen.

On Sunday, Aktash was killed and dozens of others injured in attacks carried out by settlers under the protection of the Israeli army in the village of Zatara, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

0948 GMT — Azerbaijani military personnel return from medical duties in quake-hit Türkiye

Medical personnel from the Azerbaijani military have returned home after serving in Türkiye, where two massive quakes jolted the country’s southern regions earlier this month.

“Azerbaijani military doctors, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, provided medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake in the fraternal country,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The personnel performed 81 surgeries while 517 people received outpatient care, the press release said, adding that the activities of the 20-member medical team, which included surgeons, nurses, and anaesthetists, were "highly appreciated" in Türkiye

0940 GMT — Luka Modric donates World Cup jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye

Croatia captain Luka Modric donated his 2022 World Cup match-worn jersey to earthquake victims in Türkiye, the Turkish ambassador to Zagreb said on Tuesday.

"Hello to all my Turkish friends. I just want to send you a lot of strength and prayers in these difficult moments," national football team chief said in a video message on Twitter. "Stay strong, we are all with you and we are praying for you."

0807 GMT — Quake relief from Finland arrives at Türkiye's Incirlik Air Base: Finnish interior minister

Two aircraft carrying relief supplies from Finland have landed at Türkiye's Incirlik Air Base in the aftermath of the earthquakes, according to the Finnish interior minister.

Krista Mikkonen told Anadolu new agency that Finland had already helped immediately after the devastating earthquakes.

"We sent experts to help Türkiye. Seven Finnish experts arrived in Türkiye, while the EU’s civil protection response was led by a Finnish expert. In addition to the experts, we sent shelters for 3,000 people during the week of the earthquakes," she said.

Mikkonen noted that the recent quake relief included shelters for 2,000 people along with assistance packets of heaters and generators as well as supplies of food. She said that additionally, the aircraft included the same kind of material assistance to Syria.

0800 GMT — Strong aftershock kills two, injures dozens in Malatya

At least two people have died and another 140 were injured after the magnitude 5.6 aftershock in Türkiye’s Malatya province, according to AFAD.

The earthquake destroyed 31 buildings. Rescue teams completed search operations at seven sites and have so far pulled out 32 people from the rubble, the agency said.

Of the injured, 40 are under treatment and at least 12 of them are in serious condition, AFAD added.

The tremor was also felt in the neighbouring provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, and Sanliurfa.

Due to its location at the intersection of three tectonic plates — the Eurasian, African and Arabian plates — Türkiye is one of the most seismically active nations in the world. (Enes Danis / TRTWorld)

0613 GMT — US humanitarian aid ship due at Türkiye's Mersin Port

A US Navy ship will reach Türkiye's southern port of Mersin to deliver humanitarian aid meant for victims of the February 6 earthquakes.

The USS Hershel Williams humanitarian aid and support ship, carrying aid materials belonging to the US Agency for International Development, is expected to arrive at Mersin Port, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"On the basis of the international call made by our country due to the earthquake and in coordination with our relevant authorities, the humanitarian aid sent by the US ship in question will be received by our institutions at the port and made available to the earthquake victims according to their needs," the sources added.

0218 GMT — Malatya jolted by 4.1 magnitude quake

After a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least one person and wounded dozens a day earlier, Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province has again been jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake.

According to data from AFAD, the quake centred in the Yesilyurt district struck at 0218 GMT (0518 am local) and had a depth of seven kilometres.

0134 GMT — US House passes resolution mourning deaths in Türkiye, Syria

In a 412-2 vote, the US House of Representatives has passed a resolution mourning the loss of life in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, and condemning Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime for blocking UN aid through its border.

Introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina, it "condemns the efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability."

"American families offer sincere sympathies to the families who are mourning loved ones and nursing others back to health," said Wilson ahead of the voting.

"The Republic of Türkiye for over 70 years has been a valued NATO ally, and as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye relations and Turkish Americans, I'm particularly supportive of their efforts to meet the needs of the impacted earthquake victims," he added.

