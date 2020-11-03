Fast News

The death toll from the Izmir earthquake has risen to 109 with 138 in the hospital.

In this photo provided by the Turkish government's disaster management agency AFAD, rescue workers surround Ayda Gezgin after pulling her from the rubble of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey. November 3, 2020. (AFAD / AP)

Even as hopes of reaching survivors have begun to fade, rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir have pulled a young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

Wrapped in a thermal blanket, the girl on Tuesday was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher to the sounds of applause and chants of "God is great!" from rescue workers and onlookers.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca identified her as 4-year-old Ayda Gezgin on Twitter and shared a video of her inside the ambulance.

The child had been trapped inside the rubble for 91 hours since Friday's quake struck in the Aegean Sea and was the 107th person to have been pulled out of collapsed buildings alive.

Ayda's mother did not survive and her body was found amid the wreckage hours later.

Her brother and father were not inside the building at the time of the quake.

The death toll from the earthquake reached 109, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies from toppled buildings in the city.

Mucizenin adı Ayda... 91 saat sonra senin o gülen gözlerinle birlikte hepimize yeni umutlar bahşeden Allah’a şükürler olsun.



Geçmiş olsun güzel yavrum... pic.twitter.com/VqZmjHbDAO — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 3, 2020

'Goosebumps'

Rescuer Nusret Aksoy told reporters that he was sifting through the rubble of the toppled eight-floor building when he heard a child's scream and called for silence.

He later located the girl in a tight space next to a dishwasher.

The girl waved at him, told him her name and said that she was okay, Aksoy said.

“I got goosebumps and my colleague Ahmet cried,” he told Turkish HaberTurk TV.

Ibrahim Topal, of the Humanitarian Relief Foundation, or IHH said, “My colleague and I looked at each other like ‘Did you hear that, too?’ We listened again. There was a very weak voice saying something like ‘I’m here.’ Then we shut everything down, the machines, and started listening again. And there really was a voice.”

Search and rescue operations continue in 4 buildings in three locations; 1,562 aftershocks occurred since the strong earthquake and 44 of them were above 4 magnitude. (AA) (AA)

Meatballs and ayran

Health Ministry officials said the girl was in good condition but would be kept under observation in the hospital for a while.

She asked for her mother as well as for meatballs and ayran, a Turkish buttermilk drink, on her way to the hospital.

Her rescue came a day after another 3-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city.

Officials said 138 quake survivors were still hospitalised, and three of them were in serious condition.

The US Geological Survey registered the quake’s magnitude at 7.0, though local Turkish agencies recorded it at 6.6.

The vast majority of the deaths and some 1,000 injuries occurred in Izmir.

Two teenagers also died and 19 people were injured on the Greek island of Samos, near the quake’s epicentre in the Aegean Sea.

The quake also triggered a small tsunami that hit Samos and Seferihisar district of Izmir, where one elderly woman drowned.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves and authorities detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and cheap or illegal constructions that do not withstand earthquakes well.

Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it needs to be faster.

The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

