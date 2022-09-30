Fast News

Would-be NATO member Sweden announces it will allow exports of arms to Türkiye, which threatened to block the Scandinavian nation’s application to join the 30-member defence alliance.

Türkiye in May this year said it had received positive signals with regards to a lifting of the embargo. (Reuters Archive)

Sweden's Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP) has said it had resumed giving permissions for exports of military equipment to Türkiye, reversing a ban in place since 2019.

The policy reversal was linked to Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, of which the Nordic country sought membership earlier this year following Russia's offensive in Ukraine, the agency said on Friday.

The ISP began giving export permits during the third quarter but did not reveal which companies or products had been given the go-ahead, citing confidentiality.

Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Türkiye after its Syria operation against the PKK/YPG terror group.

Blocking entry into NATO

To date, 28 out of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Türkiye remain, but new members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

Objections from Ankara, which accuses Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for PKK which is listed as a terror group by Türkiye and its Western allies, caught them off guard.

Even after Sweden and Finland were formally invited, Ankara can still block entry into the Western alliance if the Nordic countries fail to deliver on their promises.

