The team of 85 experts from the Pakistan Army and Search and Rescue unit, came to Türkiye a day after the massive earthquakes, manages to get 18 survivors out of the rubble in Adiyaman province.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to travel to Türkiye on Thursday to express solidarity with Türkiye. (AP)

Pakistani rescuers in southeastern Türkiye have said that they were ready to risk their lives in solidarity with victims of massive earthquakes that shook the region last week.

"We are here to help the Turkish nation. Their pain is our pain. Seeing this great disaster touched us deeply. We stand by them. We guarantee that we will go wherever they need help, and even put our lives at risk," Ferhan Halid, the team's leader, told Anadolu on Thursday.

The team of 85 experts from the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Search and Rescue unit came to Türkiye on February 7, just a day after the two back-to-back earthquakes.

They have managed to get 18 survivors out of the rubble in Adiyaman province, with some later going to Hatay province on Monday.

Pointing out that the destruction caused by the twin quakes was enormous, Halid said they were "working with full motivation and dedication" to help the Turkish nation.

No country can respond to an earthquake of this magnitude in so many cities at the same time, he said, adding that foreign aid and support were definitely needed to deal with such a disaster.

Underlining that Pakistan and other nations stood by Türkiye, he wished the Turkish nation to remain strong.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Türkiye on Thursday for a two-day visit to express solidarity with the victims of the February 6 earthquakes.

According to the latest figures, over 36,100 people have been killed and over 108,000 others wounded after the two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye within the space of just hours on February 6, affecting more than 13 million people.

The earthquakes were centred in Kahramanmaras province and shook ten other provinces, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

It was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria, where the death toll has topped 3,600.

Source: AA