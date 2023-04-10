Fast News

Bolstering Türkiye's naval capabilities, the TCG Anadolu can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft and personnel.

The world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle ship TCG Anadolu enters the Turkish Armed Forces inventory (Turkish Defence Industry Agency / AA)

Türkiye's largest warship and the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, have been delivered to the country's navy on Monday.

The move, which will bolster Turkish naval capacities, also makes it one of the few nations in the world with a domestically-built aircraft carrier.

Built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef, the ship, named TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony on Monday in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said TCG Anadolu, where the largest and heaviest helicopters and drones can land and take off on, is the world's first warship in its field.

Turkish UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, and light attack aircraft Hurjet, can land on and take off from the ship, Erdogan added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, MHP Leader Devlet Bahceli, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, New Welfare Party leader Fatih Erbakan, BBP Chairman Mustafa Destici, DSP Chairman Onder Aksakal and HUDA PAR Chairman Zekeriya Yapicioglu attend the TCG Anadolu Ship Delivery Ceremony and New MİLGEM Frigates Steel Cutting Ceremony at Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla district of Istanbul on April 10, 2023. (Murat Kula / AA)

Multi-purpose assault ship

Türkiye will able to conduct military and humanitarian operations all around the world thanks to the ship, which can carry tanks and armored vehicles, the president underlined.

"(TCG Anadolu) has the capabilities to conduct military operations in every corner of the world," Erdogan added. "We will be able to transfer to crisis areas with this ship quickly."

Kizilelma (Red Apple) UCAV is seen on the deck of the world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle (SIHA) ship and Turkiye's largest warship, the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship TCG Anadolu. (Serhat Cagdas / AA)

The ship's weapon, combat management, electronic warfare, infrared search and track, electro-optical search, laser warning, torpedo defense systems, and radars were developed indigenously, he said.

131 sub-contractors joined the ship's building process, Erdogan said.

President Erdogan during delivery ceremony of Türkiye’s largest warship, the TCG Anadolu:

- We’ve built TCG Anadolu in 7 years, world’s first UCAV carrier

- It carries up to 30 wheeled vehicles on its lightweight deck

- A big step on the path of producing aircraft carriers pic.twitter.com/raqhpuHkPP — TRT World (@trtworld) April 10, 2023

The TCG Anadolu ship, produced within the scope of the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship Project, will be able to transfer at least a battalion-sized force to the designated location with its own logistics support, without the need for home base support.

A view of the world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle (SIHA) ship and Turkiye's largest warship, the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship TCG Anadolu after the TCG Anadolu Ship Delivery Ceremony and New MİLGEM Frigates Steel Cutting Ceremony at Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla district of Turkiye's Istanbul (Serhat Cagdas / AA)

TCG Anadolu will carry four mechanised, two landing craft air-cushion (LCAC), and two personnel landing vehicles (LCVP), as well as aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

With a length of 231 metres (some 758 feet) and a width of 32 metres (105 feet), the full load displacement equals some 27,000 tonnes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies