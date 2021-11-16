Fast News

At least two people killed and scores wounded, with more casualties expected after two blasts hit Kampala in what is suspected to be a coordinated attack.

"Scores" had been injured in the two blasts, one very close to parliament and one near the central police station. (Reuters)

At least two people have been killed and "scores injured" after two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala, in what police termed an attack on the city,

The explosions occurred on Tuesday in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said.

"What we can say (is) this was an attack but who is responsible is a matter that is under investigation," Uganda's Assistant Inspector General of police Edward Ochom told AFP.

NTV Uganda said "scores" had been injured in the two blasts, with a reporter saying he saw two bodies.

At least 24 people have been hospitalised with injuries sustained in the blasts, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said in a Twitter post. Four of them are critically injured, he said.

"We have dispatched a team" to the area, Uganda Red Cross spokeswoman Irene Nakasiita said.

Following the unfortunate and cowardly act of terrorism, our health workers are working around the clock to save lives of those injured. @MulagoHospital is currently attending to about 24 causalities. Reports indicate four are in critical conditions — Ainebyoona Emmanuel (@ainbyoo) November 16, 2021

Parliament cancelled

The explosion near parliament appeared to hit a building housing an insurance company and the subsequent fire engulfed cars parked outside.

Parliament cancelled its session on Tuesday following the attacks, asking members to avoid the area "as security forces are working hard to restore order".

The premises were put under tight security, with heavily armed soldiers securing the area as forensics officers in white overalls inspected the blast site for clues.

Kyle Spencer, the executive director of Uganda's Internet Exchange Point, said that Tuesday's explosions had sparked panic among many people nearby.

"The road to parliament is closed off, there are people just crying, everyone else is just trying to get away from these areas," he said.

People are scampering to leave the city, many on passenger motorcycles.

Latest in string of blasts

The twin attacks follow two blasts last month, a bus explosion near Kampala that wounded many people and a bombing at a roadside eatery in the capital that killed one woman.

Police said last month both those attacks were connected and were carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) which the United States has linked to Daesh terror group.

The ADF, historically a Ugandan rebel group, has been accused of killing thousands of civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

READ MORE:Ugandan minister injured, his daughter and driver killed in gun attack

Uganda is under attack, there has been another heavy explosion in the middle of the city. pic.twitter.com/CAwOCyFfJT — Were (@doryn_kaddo27) November 16, 2021

Source: TRTWorld and agencies