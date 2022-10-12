Fast News

Police seize tens of thousands of contaminated syrup bottles that were imported into the West African country via a US-based firm, officials say, following an outcry over deaths of some 69 children.

The deaths were catapulted to global prominence last Wednesday when the UN's WHO issued an alert over four syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals of India. (AFP Archive)

The deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury in Gambia are linked to four cough syrups made in India and imported into the West African country via a US-based pharmaceutical company, police have said in a preliminary investigation report.

World Health Organization (WHO) investigators had already found "unacceptable" levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic, in four products made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The police report on Tuesday did not name Maiden directly but listed the company's same four products that were mentioned by the WHO: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Atlanta-based Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd, which has permission to export medicines into Gambia, ordered a combined total of 50,000 bottles of those syrups, according to the police report.

"It is established that from the aforesaid sum of 50,000 bottles of contaminated baby syrups, 41,462 bottles have been quarantined/seized... and 8,538 bottles remained unaccounted for," the statement said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Atlantic Pharmaceuticals could not be reached for comment.

Maiden told Reuters news agency last week that it was trying to find out details.

'Victims of malpractice'

Gambian authorities launched a probe in September after doctors in July noticed that a number of children developed symptoms of kidney failure after taking a locally-sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fevers.

Kidney injuries have caused 69 child deaths, according to the government, which has suspended sales of all brands of paracetamol cough syrup and recalled it from pharmacies and households.

The contaminated Maiden Pharma syrups have so far only been distributed in Gambia, although they may have arrived elsewhere through informal markets.

"We are all victims of the malpractice from manufacturers," said Health Minister Ahmad Lamin Samateh said last week.

As a country, we don't have all the resources and the personnel. We don't have a drug testing laboratory,"

International partners will help the country tighten medicine monitoring systems and import regulations, he added, noting that the government was taking action against manufacturers in India.

The Gambian health authorities on September 23 ordered a recall of all products containing paracetamol or promethazine syrup.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies