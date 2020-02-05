Fast News

UN's envoy to Libya said representatives of rival sides agreed in Geneva to turn a recent truce into a lasting ceasefire, but warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia continues to target residential areas in Tripoli.

Libya's warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia stands guard near El Sharara oilfield in Obari, Libya on February 6, 2019. (Reuters)

Forces loyal to Libya's warlord Khalifa Haftar killed at least three civilians, including two children, the UN-recognised government in Libya said on Wednesday.

Haftar’s militia targeted residential areas in southern Tripoli, according to forces loyal to Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA).

Four others were injured in the attacks.

Despite the Berlin Conference on Libya on January which called for a permanent ceasefire in the war-torn country, Haftar’s forces have continued their attacks.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Libya’s legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people.

On January 12, the conflicting parties in Libya announced a ceasefire in response to a joint call by Turkey and Russia’s leaders.

But talks for a permanent ceasefire ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow on January 14 without signing the deal.

Haftar agreed at the Berlin Conference on Libya to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire.

The decision was a key result of the conference.

Geneva meetings

Meanwhile, representatives of the warring parties in Libya meeting in Geneva have agreed on the principle of turning their shaky truce into a lasting ceasefire, the UN's Libya envoy said on Tuesday.

Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of warlord Haftar are taking part in the talks.

"We started yesterday to discuss with them... an attempt to transform the truce into a more solid one, less often violated by either side," Ghassan Salame said.

The talks are being moderated by Salame, who last week lashed out at what he branded "unscrupulous" foreign players for meddling in the conflict in the North African country.

The talks started on Monday and were expected to continue on Tuesday, Salame said.

"There is a genuine will for both parties to sit together and start negotiating together," he said.

"So far we had separate sessions for both parties but I'm sure the time will come for the two sides to sit together," he added.

Source: AA