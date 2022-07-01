Fast News

Local media has reported that protesters had managed to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism.

The protests came after Libyan legislative leaders have quit talks in Geneva without reaching a deal. (Reuters Archive)

Protesters have stormed Libya's parliament building in the eastern city of Tobruk, demonstrating against deteriorating living conditions and political deadlock, local media has reported.

Several television channels said that protesters managed to penetrate the building and committed acts of vandalism on Friday.

Media outlets showed images of thick columns of black smoke coming from its perimeter as angry young protesters burned tyres.

Security forces protecting the parliament withdrew from the site, the eyewitnesses added.

Libya, an oil-rich country, has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya—to which military commander Khalifa Haftar is affiliated—and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, which has UN recognition.

Libyan legislative leaders quit talks in Geneva on a constitution and elections without reaching a deal on Thursday, pausing diplomacy to resolve a standoff that has imperilled a two-year peace process.

Presidential and parliamentary elections, originally set for December last year, were meant to cap a UN-led peace process following the end of the last major round of violence in 2020.

But the vote never took place due to several contentious candidacies and deep disagreements, over the polls' legal basis, between rival power centres in the east and west of the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies