Injured have been transferred to two hospitals for medical care, Tunisian Radio Mosaique says.

A rescue worker walks past a derailed train outside Fahs, 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Tunis, Tunisia, June 16, 2015. (File photo) (AP)

At least 30 people were injured in a two-train collision in the Tunisian capital, Tunisian Radio Mosaique has reported.

There were no further details on the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: Reuters