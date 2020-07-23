Fast News

Detention centre run by warlord Khalifa Haftar was built in an agricultural factory near Tarhuna, site of recently discovered mass graves, local officials say.

Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan government collect mines and explosive devices in areas south of capital Tripoli, on July 22, 2020. (AFP)

Libyan authorities have discovered a secret detention centre in Tarhuna city, outside capital Tripoli, where the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar tortured and killed prisoners.

The prison was built in an agricultural factory near Tarhuna – the site of recently discovered mass graves – local authorities told TRT World.

The prison consists of several small and dark cells while each cell is around one square metre, said Mohammed Al Kushar, head of Tarhuna Local Council.

"The prisoners were staying in a squatting position, with no access to sunlight, fresh air, or water. They also had no chance for a proper restroom. It is a terrifying place," he said.

Officials say a large number of prisoners died under torture in the detention centre while the fate of many prisoners is still unknown.

Read more: UN condemns mass graves in area retaken from Haftar militia in Libya

Push for truce

Since April 2019, Haftar's militias have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar's militants out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey agreed to push for a ceasefire in the country. However, Ankara said warlord Haftar's illegal militia must withdraw from key positions for any credible deal to emerge.

Battle for Sirte city

"For the ceasefire to be sustainable, Jufra and Sirte should be evacuated by Haftar's forces," President Erdogan's top security adviser Ibrahim Kalin said.

The Libyan government forces have moved closer to the central city of Sirte, the gateway to oil-exporting ports that they hope to recapture from Haftar's militias.

Egypt has declared the Sirte front line "a red line" for Egypt.

While France, Egypt, Russia, and UAE support Haftar, directly or indirectly, Turkey and Italy have shown solidarity with the UN-recognised, legitimate government representing the will of the Libyan people.

Read more: UN chief expresses shock at discovery of mass graves in Libya

Read more: Libyan army heads for front to liberate Sirte from Haftar's militias

Source: TRTWorld and agencies