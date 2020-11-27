Fast News

Attacker blows himself up in an ice-cream parlour in capital Mogadishu, killing six people and wounding eight others, officials say.

Al Shabab militant group often targets the Somali capital. (TRTWorld)

A suicide bomber has blown himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing seven people and wounding eight.

The Gelato Divino parlour is located near K4 Junction in the heart of Mogadishu, near the international airport.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself in the ice-cream restaurant," Information Ministry spokesman Ismail Mukhtar Omar said on Friday.

"Six people died and eight others were injured."

The Somali govt has condemned the suicide bombing at a popular ice-cream shop in Mogadishu. Young community leaders and a staffer from the Somali embassy in Addis Ababa are among the seven killed, per ambulance and local media reports. (Pictures from the scene) pic.twitter.com/ooNTtJXEmA — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) November 27, 2020

Al Shabab claims attack

Al Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack according to another local official.

The group is allied with Al Qaeda.

The attack occurred just hours after acting US Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the US ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing's toll to reporters.

The government said at least eight people were wounded in the "heinous" attack.

Al Shabab often targets the capital.

These young men are among the people killed in al Shabaab suicide attack at the ice cream shop in #Mogadishu. Tonight’s attack took the lives of the “Best and the Brightest” for the #Somalia, the country which has been unable to curb the threat posed by al Shabaab group. RIP All. pic.twitter.com/JmpOkuVQSb — Somalia Live Update (@HassanIstiila) November 27, 2020

Source: TRTWorld and agencies