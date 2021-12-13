Fast News

President Kais Saied says the parliament, suspended almost five months ago, will remain so until elections in December 2022 and calls a referendum on constitutional reforms in July.

Tunisia will hold a referendum on constitutional reform on July 25 and new parliamentary elections on December 17, 2022.

Changes to the constitution would follow a public online consultation starting in January, President Kais Saied announced on Monday, adding the parliament would remain suspended until a new one was elected.

Source: Reuters