It's enough motivation for 10 beekeepers in Fort Portal to increase their investments, employing around 50 young people to collect the venom.

Running a low-voltage current through a pane of glass irritates the insects. The shock doesn't harm the bees, but it irritates them enough to try to sting the glass, releasing the venom. (TRTWorld)

Ugandan people are tapping into the increasing global demand for an unusual new product, as they have come up with an innovative way to earn some extra income.

Internationally, demand for bee venom is increasing since it's used in alternative medicine and as an ingredient in some anti-wrinkle creams.

Researchers have also explored the chemical properties of venom for pharmaceuticals but it's not authorised for medical use in Uganda.

TRT World's Isabel Nakirya reports.