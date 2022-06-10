Fast News

US President Biden says Brazil made "real sacrifices" for Amazon while the South American country’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro expresses frustration over pressure to protect the rainforest.



US President Joe Biden and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro have agreed during a meeting at an Americas summit in Los Angeles to work together on preventing further deforestation of the Amazon, the White House said.

The two leaders also agreed to coordinate at the United Nations Security Council over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

Brazil's right-wing leader, however, complained to Biden about international pressure over the Amazon rainforest.

"We have a wealth in the heart of Brazil — our Amazon, which is bigger than Western Europe, with incalculable riches, biodiversity, mineral wealth, drinking water and oxygen sources," Bolsonaro said, as he met Biden on the sidelines of an Americas summit in Los Angeles.

"Sometimes we feel that our sovereignty is threatened in that area but Brazil preserves its territory well," he said.

"On the environmental issue we have our difficulties but we do our best to defend our interests."

Brazil made 'real sacrifices'

Bolsonaro, a champion of agribusiness, has angered environmentalists with his attitude over the Amazon, a crucial "sink" for the planet's carbon emissions.

Biden kept a positive tone in his public remarks, saying that Brazil has made "real sacrifices" to protect the Amazon.

"I think the rest of the world should be able to help you preserve as much as you can," Biden said.

It was the first meeting between Biden and Bolsonaro, an ally of former US president Donald Trump, who has questioned the legitimacy both of US and Brazilian elections.

Bolsonaro told Biden that Brazil wants "clean, auditable elections" in October.

Biden did not address the elections with reporters present but his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, earlier said that the US leader would not shy away from pressing on the need for free elections.

Bolsonaro is trailing in polls to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist icon who was jailed on controversial corruption charges.

Source: AFP