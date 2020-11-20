Fast News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there was "no doubt" that the state would certify Biden's victory.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta on November 11, 2020. (AP)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that a hand audit of ballots has been completed and confirms Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election in the state.

An audit was launched after unofficial results showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Raffensperger said there was "no doubt" that the state would certify Biden's victory on Friday.

"The audit confirmed that the original machine count accurately portrayed the winner of the election," the secretary of state's office said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Trump, who has claimed without evidence that there were widespread irregularities and fraud in states that he lost to Biden, can still request a recount in Georgia after the results are certified because the margin of victory was less than 0.5 percent.

The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

"The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting," Raffensperger told local station WSB-TV. "It's so close, it's not a thimble full of difference."

READ MORE: US media project Biden win with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232

According to law Georgia passed in 2019-- Georgia is required have a state-wide hand Risk Limiting Audit (RLA), trigging a recount.



We are committed to counting every legal ballot. Georgia voters deserves accurate, secure results. We stand by our numbers. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 11, 2020

Uncounted ballots

Votes that hadn't previously been counted were found in several counties during the audit, which required recertification of the election results in those counties.

In Floyd County, more than 2,500 ballots were discovered during the audit that hadn't previously been scanned, and the secretary of state's office had called for the firing of the county's chief elections clerk, Robert Brady.

The county elections board on Thursday voted to issue a written reprimand to Brady and, because it was his second written reprimand within six months, to fire him in accordance with county policy, board member Melanie Conrad said in an email.

Several other counties found memory cards with votes that hadn't been uploaded and counted prior to the audit.

The losing campaign has two business days to request a recount. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes and would be paid for by the counties, Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system, said.

The previously uncounted ballots discovered during the hand count will reduce the margin between Trump and Biden to about 12,800, Sterling said.

READ MORE: Does Trump stand a chance at overturning US election results?

Source: Reuters