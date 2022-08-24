Fast News

President Joe Biden announces detailed plans to deliver on a campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need.

President Biden acknowledges he was "not going to make everybody happy" but defended the move as "economically responsible". (AP)

President Joe Biden has announced that most Americans trying to pay off university loans will get $10,000 forgiven in a bid to address the decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country.

"In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room," Biden said on Wednesday in a statement issued less than three months before midterm congressional elections, where the issue is seen as a vote winner for Democrats.

In a speech from the White House later, Biden called the assistance "a game changer."

"All this means people can finally start crawling out of that mountain of debt," he said. "When this happens, the whole economy is better off."

The proposed debt relief falls far short of some Democrats' goal of securing complete forgiveness but is opposed by Republicans who argue that shaving any amount from loans is unfair to those who have already spent years saving to pay off their own debts.

There was also immediate debate over whether effectively giving millions of people a cash injection will stoke already rampant inflation.

Jason Furman, formerly the chief economic advisor in Barack Obama's White House, tweeted that "pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire that is already burning is reckless."

Biden acknowledged he was "not going to make everybody happy" but defended the move as "economically responsible" and said studies showed there'd be no "meaningful effect on inflation."

The White House was unable to say how much the debt cancellations would cost, explaining that the amount will depend on how many people take up the deal.

US President Biden has suggested cancelling debts of $10,000 per borrower, while facing pressure from some Democrats, including some of his closest aides, to increase this figure to $50,000.



$1.6 trillion debt

US colleges can often cost anywhere between $10,000 and $70,000 a year, leaving some graduates with crushing debt as they enter the workforce.

According to government estimates, the average debt for US college students when they graduate is $25,000, a sum many require years or even decades to pay back.

In total, some 45 million borrowers nationwide owe a collective $1.6 trillion, according to the White House.

Government data shows that 21 percent of borrowers eligible for relief are under 25 years old, but that more than a third are 40 or older, with five percent still holding college debt in old age.

Under the relief plan, $10,000 will be cut from all loans owed by people earning a salary of less than $125,000. For students who went to university with need-based government assistance known as Pell grants, the relief will be $20,000.

In all cases, the forgiveness will apply to students or former students who apply, rather than being automatic. The programme is also only valid for people whose loans were taken out prior to June 30 of this year.

Source: AFP