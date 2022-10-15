Fast News

Bus overturns on Pan-American Highway in southwestern region, leaving at least 20 dead and 15 injured, police say.

At least 20 people have died and 15 others were injured when a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said.

The bus was travelling on Saturday between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres to the northeast when the incident occurred.

Local media said the bus had been close to tumbling down a mountainside, but had come to a halt against a barrier.

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Captain Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy.

Possible 'mechanical failure'

Investigators are looking at possible "mechanical failures in the brake system," Colonel Oscar Lamprea, director of traffic and transportation in the area, said in a message to reporters.

A preliminary report said the driver lost control after coming out of a curve in a foggy area.

It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies