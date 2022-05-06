Fast News

A large explosion damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and left at least eight people dead and several others injured, according to media reports.

The five-star Hotel Saratoga is located in Old Havana, Cuba. (AP)

At least eight people have been killed and several others have been injured following an explosion at a hotel in downtown Havana, Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ruled out a bombing on Friday, but added that authorities were still investigating what caused the explosion.

The blast ripped away large sections of the outer wall at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of the Cuban president.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel on the street with the people after a horrific and deadly explosion. Hopefully just an accident and not an attack. Sending 🙏❤️ to 🇨🇺 from 🇺🇸 https://t.co/h47c3wNkJM — justin (@JUSTlNHASTINGS) May 6, 2022

Several people trapped

Authorities said search and rescue efforts were under way for people possibly trapped.

Photos showed much of the hotel’s outer wall blown away, exposing interior rooms, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

A school next door had been evacuated.

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters and ambulance crews worked inside.

Photographer Michel Figueroa said he had been walking past the hotel when “the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast.”

Yazira de la Caridad, mother of two, said the explosion shook her home a block from the hotel: “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake,” she said. “I’ve still got my heart in my hand.”

Mayiee Pérez said she had rushed to the scene after receiving a call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel. She said he told her, “I am fine, I am fine. They got us out,” but had been unable to reach him since.

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

NOW - Explosion at history Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba.pic.twitter.com/uPN9cyLrbA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 6, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies