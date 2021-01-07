Fast News

US police reaction to armed Trump supporters who stormed Capitol Hill presents a stark contradiction to their often forceful handling of unarmed Black Lives Matters demonstrators.

A composite image shows a Trump supporter sitting inside the office of Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021 and a black protestor is getting arrested in a BLM protest in Denver, on May 28, 2020. AP/AFP (TRTWorld)

Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters have stormed the US Capitol in an unprecedented riot to delay the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

The rioters passed metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol building.

But as the whole world watched horrifying scenes play out on their screens, there was no extra law enforcement deployed to the centre of US government.

The US police faced criticism for not securing the Capitol and forcing the rioters out as they did in several instances during Black Lives Matters protests.

We here compare some stunning images from both incidents.

In the first image, pro-Trump supporters can be seen breeching security and entering the Capitol.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Here, the National Guards are pictured, after they were ordered to stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as peaceful Black Lives Matters demonstrators protested in June against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis a month earlier.

In this June 2, 2020 file photo, members of the DC National Guard stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators participate in a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

In scenes reminiscent of a dramatic Renaissance painting, Trump supporters climbed the walls of the US Capitol without police intervention.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump climb on walls at Capitol Hill during a protest against the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the Congress, in Washington, January 6, 2021 (Reuters)

The second image shows the big deployment of the National Guard near the White House in June, at the peaceful protests against the death of George Floyd.

In this June 6, 2020 file photo, the National Guard members deploy near the White House as peaceful protests are scheduled against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump entered the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during the protest.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. (AFP)

The Black Lives Matters demonstrators, on the other hand, were treated violently, and arrested on the scene.

Denver Police Department officers stand over a man who fell to the street after they used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, May 28, 2020 (AP)

The shirtless man wearing horns is 32-year-old Jake Angeli. The US media says he is a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies.

Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Under this, a black protestor was seen arrested by the police officers during Memorial Day protests for George Floyd last year.

A protester is arrested by San Jose police in San Jose, California, as protests continue nationwide over the death of George Floyd while in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP)

One of the pro-Trump rioters was seen sitting in the Senate chamber with mask on and using his smart phone.

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

The image below shows a woman get beaten by the US police in a Black Lives Matters protest in June, when police cleared the Lafayette Park, so that President Donald Trump could walk across the road to St John’s Episcopal Church.

Riot police rush demonstrators as they clear Lafayette Park and the area around it across from the White House for President Donald Trump to be able to walk through for a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church, near the White House, in Washington, US, June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Police officers were sent in to Minneapolis quickly late in May following George Floyd's death.

Police gather en masse as protests continue at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis, May 27, 2020 (AP)

The second image shows Trump supporters freely entering the Capitol building.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump occupy the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies