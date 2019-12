Fast News

A fire in a poor neighbourhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaiso destroyed dozens of houses and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities say.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019. (Reuters)

The federal government in Chile declared an alert Tuesday over a wildfire that had damaged dozens of homes on the outskirts of the port city of Valparaiso.

News video showed large tongues of flames along the hills overlooking the city.

The National Forestry Commission of the Agriculture Ministry said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares (250 acres) were burned by afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area.

Firefighters from Valparaiso and Vina del Mar were being aided by helicopters and airplanes in battling the blaze.

Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said late in the day that at least 120 homes had been affected by the fire.

Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said.

"The entire Valparaiso Fire Department with support from neighbouring units is deployed. The fire has consumed about 50 homes," firefighters said on Twitter. Two nearby neighbourhoods were being evacuated, they said.

The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.

Valparaiso, known for its colourful wood-frame houses, is popular among tourists in the South American country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies