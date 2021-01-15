Fast News

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. (AA)

A Tallahassee man has been arrested by federal law enforcement agents over attempting to incite violence at the Florida State Capitol.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida read that Daniel Baker was arrested for transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure.

Baker, is a former US Army Airborne infantryman kicked out of the service who in 2017 joined the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation as a sniper, his social media reveal.

