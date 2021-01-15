Fast News
Federal law enforcement agents arrested a Tallahassee man for issuing a call to arms against protesters at the Florida State Capitol building.
A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida read that Daniel Baker was arrested for transmission, in interstate commerce, of a communication containing a threat to kidnap or to injure.
Baker, is a former US Army Airborne infantryman kicked out of the service who in 2017 joined the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation as a sniper, his social media reveal.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Source: TRTWorld and agencies