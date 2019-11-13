Fast News

Guaido supporters have reportedly exited the Venezuelan embassy in Brazil, according to an associate of self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro fights with an opposition leader Juan Guaido's supporter outside Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019 (Reuters)

Supporters of Venezuela's self-declared opposition leader Juan Guaido exited the country's embassy in Brazil on Wednesday, an official said, ending a standoff with rival backers of President Nicolas Maduro.

An advisor to Guaido's appointed ambassador Teresa Belandria confirmed that the supporters had left the embassy, hours after the face-off began.

Earlier on, Brazil's foreign minister said the Venezuelan embassy had been "invaded".

During the incident police were forced to break up clashes outside the embassy's gates.

The confrontation at the embassy highlights the views of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has recognized Guaido as the country's leader.

Guaido has also been controversially recognised by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela.

Some of those nations have shown support to Guaido's coup efforts in the country.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies