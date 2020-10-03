Fast News

Guatemala's police say 2,065 migrants were "returned" to Honduras between Thursday and Saturday, appearing to disperse much of migrant caravan headed for US.

A Honduran migrant trying to reach the US with his sons talks to Guatemalan soldiers blocking a road to stop migrants from reach the Mexico's border, in Izabal, Guatemala on October 2, 2020. (Reuters)

Guatemalan authorities have sent more than 2,000 Honduran migrants back to their home country over the past few days, appearing to dissolve much of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.

Guatemala's national police said on Saturday that 2,065 migrants were "returned" to Honduras between Thursday and Saturday, although not all were registered with Honduran migration authorities upon their return.

"This caravan is more disorganised than the past ones, and we saw many groups become lost because they didn't know the right direction of the road," said military spokesman Juan Carlos de Paz.

More than 2,000 caravan members had crossed into Guatemala from Honduras without authorisation last Thursday, pushing past troops at the border as they sought to escape poverty exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Honduran's migration institute said it had registered 533 people as of Saturday who returned after setting out for Guatemala.

Migrants split in two groups

On Friday, the Honduran migrants trekking north had split into two groups, one headed for Guatemala's Peten region, and the other for the Mexican border city of Tapachula.

It was not immediately clear if migrants from those clusters were pressing on with those plans.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has taken steps to curb illegal immigration so as to avoid entanglements with his US counterpart Donald Trump, has suggested that the caravan's departure from Honduras had been timed to coincide with the US election.

Trump had insulted and threatened Mexico repeatedly in his 2015-16 election campaign and has made cracking down on illegal immigration a priority during his presidency.

Source: Reuters