The Trump administration remains adamant on detaining migrants in what many activists describe as "concentration camps."
As several Democratic presidential candidates and elected officials visited different migrant detention centres in recent days, the Trump administration is facing heat over “horrifying" conditions of detainees.
Although the administration has rejected claims of systemic abuse of detainees, the New York congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed shocking details of one of the detention facilities she visited in Clint, Texas.
In a series of tweets, Ocasio-Cortez said women were kept in cells with "no water" and officers "had told them to drink out of the toilets."
We held & listened to them. They were distraught.
This woman was telling me about her daughters who were taken from her - she doesn’t know where they’ve taken them.
We held & listened to them. They were distraught.
This moment captures what it's like for women in CBP custody to share a cramped cell—some held for 50 days—for them to be denied showers for up to 15 days and life-saving medication. For some, it also means being separated from their children. This is El Paso Border Station #1.