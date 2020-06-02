Fast News

The killing of George Floyd by a white police officer polarised the country politically and racially in the middle of a presidential campaign and as states begin to ease lockdowns imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A man gets on his knees in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in St Louis, Missouri, US on June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Protests are continuing in cities across the US on Tuesday, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and pressed his neck with his knee as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrators help each other during a protest in St Louis, Missouri, US on June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City and clashed with police in St Louis, Missouri, where four officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A protestor washes tear gas from her eyes in St Louis, Missouri, US, June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

At least five US police were hit by gunfire during violent protests.

A protestor waves a burned American flag in St Louis, Missouri, US on June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

It is the most widespread unrest in the US since 1968, when cities went up in flames over the slaying of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Protesters demand justice for George Floyd during a demonstration in Montgomery, Alabama on June 1, 2020. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday to order a military crackdown on the protests, saying he was sending thousands of troops onto the streets of the capital.

Protesters take to Dexter Avenue in front of the State Capitol in Montgomery, Alabama on Monday night, June 1, 2020. (AP)

Police in Las Vegas said on Monday that 338 people were arrested during three nights of protests.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies