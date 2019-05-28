Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Álvarado and the Ambassador of the Republic of China, Li Baorong, in Venezuela signing agreements of cooperation in medical assistance, as China keeps sending medical aid.

Humanitarian aid from China is unpacked and moved as it arrives at Ramp 4, an auxiliary landing strip in Maiquetia, Venezuela, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (AP Archive)

A Chinese cargo plane arrived in Maiquetia, in Vargas State, on Monday with materials and supplies for hospitals of the Venezuelan national public system.

The delivery of 58 tons of medical supplies was another tacit recognition from the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that the country faces a humanitarian crisis.

Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado lashed out against the "criminal blockade that the US government," while Chinese ambassador Li Baorong said the aid would help alleviate some of the "serious damage caused by foreign sanctions."

This is the fourth plane that arrives in Venezuela as part of the cooperation agreement between the two nations.

"During this year we received 425 tons of medicines and health supplies that are very useful to overcome the criminal blockade that the US government has against the Venezuelan people," said Alvarado.

Hospitals in Venezuela often operate without essential supplies, asking patients to bring in surgical gear and medicine.

Venezuela crisis talks in Oslo

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that Moscow was ready to play a role in talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition in Oslo if the participants felt it was useful.

Norway said on Saturday that representatives of Venezuela's government and opposition would return to Oslo following an initial round of preliminary talks about how to address the country's political crisis.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement it welcomed the fact that the talks were continuing, but warned against any external powers trying to foist ultimatums on the Venezuelan leadership.

